Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >NHAI inks MoU with 200 technical institutes
Nitin Gadkari said so far 18 IITs, 27 NITs and 207 other reputed engineering colleges have consented for the MoU

NHAI inks MoU with 200 technical institutes

1 min read . 12:43 AM IST PTI

As per this initiative, the institutes have been encouraged to adopt nearby stretches of national highways on voluntary basis and those adopted stretches may be used as a field of study for faculty, researchers, Nitin Gadkari said

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has inked initial pacts with 200 technical institutes to encourage them for voluntary adoption of highway stretches for research etc, Parliament was informed on Monday.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has inked initial pacts with 200 technical institutes to encourage them for voluntary adoption of highway stretches for research etc, Parliament was informed on Monday.

Out of over 250 such institutes which have consented for the the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), 200 have become signatories.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

NTPC to install early warning system in its projects in hill states

1 min read . 01:03 AM IST

Covid strain that swept UK circulates most in Super Bowl state

2 min read . 12:57 AM IST

Govt taking all measures to help Uttarakhand: PM Modi to state MPs

1 min read . 12:48 AM IST

Over 21,250 cases pending before NCLT at end of December 2020

1 min read . 12:37 AM IST

Out of over 250 such institutes which have consented for the the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), 200 have become signatories.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

NTPC to install early warning system in its projects in hill states

1 min read . 01:03 AM IST

Covid strain that swept UK circulates most in Super Bowl state

2 min read . 12:57 AM IST

Govt taking all measures to help Uttarakhand: PM Modi to state MPs

1 min read . 12:48 AM IST

Over 21,250 cases pending before NCLT at end of December 2020

1 min read . 12:37 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"NHAI has introduced an initiative to associate with reputed technical Institutes like IITs NITs, AICTE approved engineering colleges for mutual cooperation for dissemination of respective expertise on civil/highway engineering on National Highway Projects," Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari told Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

As per this initiative, the institutes have been encouraged to adopt nearby stretches of national highways on voluntary basis and those adopted stretches may be used as a field of study for faculty, researchers and to familiarise students of the institute with the latest trends in the industry, he said.

The minister said so far 18 IITs, 27 NITs and 207 other reputed engineering colleges have consented for the MoU.

"As of now 200 institutes have signed the MoUs," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.