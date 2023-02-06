NHAI InvIT bonds will open every 15 days, to give 8.5% returns: Gadkari
Gakari added that salaried people and pensioners can invest in NHAI InvIT bond and the interest rate is higher.
Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that the ministry is planning to open the National Highways Infra Trust (NHAI InvIT) bonds every 15 days with interests of up to 8.50 per cent.
