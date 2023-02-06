Home / News / India /  NHAI InvIT bonds will open every 15 days, to give 8.5% returns: Gadkari
Back

Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that the ministry is planning to open the National Highways Infra Trust (NHAI InvIT) bonds every 15 days with interests of up to 8.50 per cent.

The government had launched the bond for the InvIT model at the stock exchange, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at Business Today Budget Roundtable 2023.

"One and half month ago, we launched our bond for InvIT model at the Mumbai Stock Exchange. Actually, the bond was prescribed for 10 days. But the first day, within seven hours, it was seven times oversubscribed. And now in our bond, we are giving 8.50 per cent interest per year. There is a scheme that we will deposit the interest monthly in their account even if they can invest 10,000 in this bond," he said.

Gakari added that salaried people and pensioners can invest in NHAI InvIT bond and the interest rate is higher.

"We don't have any problem with investment from abroad. All international financial agencies are keenly interested to invest in India," he added.

Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) are instruments on the pattern of mutual funds, designed to pool money from investors and invest in assets that will provide cash flows over a period of time. InvITs invest in either road toll projects or power projects

Gadkari said huge investments in infrastructure especially roads, are crucial to the socio-economic development of our country and he was confident that more retail investors will take part in next rounds and gradually overtake institutional investors.

On 13 October, Gadkari had said that NHAI’s InvIT is looking to raise additional 3,800 crore.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout