NHAI InvIT may tap mkts for ₹7,000 cr
The breakup of the ₹7,000 crore fundraising has still not been worked out but it may largely be private placement of units of InvIT as well bond and bank loans.
NEW DELHI : National Highways Infrastructure Trust (NHIT), an autonomous government body sponsored by highway developer NHAI, plans to raise around ₹7,000 crore through a mix of debt and equity including non-convertible debentures (NCD) next month, two people aware of the development said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×