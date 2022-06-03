NHAI InvIT unveils its maiden distribution. Details here

On the performance of NHAI InvIT, Alka Upadhyaya, Chairperson, NHAI, said, "With the success of NHAI InvIT, NHAI has continued to deliver on its commitments under the National Monetisation Pipeline and has demonstrated its strong ability to meet the expectations of marquee institutional investors who have reposed faith in NHAI InvIT. We thank all the investors and stakeholders, who have contributed to the success of NHAI InvIT. This will go a long way in realizing the vision of developing world-class and sustainable National Highway infrastructure in the country."