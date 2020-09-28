NHAI invites bids for fifth round of Toll Operate Transfer auction

As many as 75 public-funded national highways with road length of around 4,500 km have been identified for monetization, under this model. The first round of TOT in February 2018 was a success. The winning bidder Macquarie offered ₹9,691 crore as against the expectation of ₹6,258 crore for 700 km highways. However, NHAI cancelled the second bundle that was spread over 584 km over four states as the bids that were received were far below expectation. While the third round was won by Singapore-based Cube Highways.