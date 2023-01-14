NHAI lays down procedures for extensive road safety audits

To ensure implementation of recommendations of safety audits, a web-based portal has been developed at NHAI and 260 safety audit reports have been uploaded by safety consultants which are monitored for implementation by the highway regulator.
NEW DELHI: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has laid down extensive policy procedures for carrying out road safety audit and responsibilities has been earmarked for stakeholders for facilitating the audit and for implementation of the recommendations, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has laid down extensive policy procedures for carrying out road safety audit and responsibilities has been earmarked for stakeholders for facilitating the audit and for implementation of the recommendations, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said in a statement.
NHAI has been conducting safety audits of national highways at the planning, construction, operations, and maintenance stages.
NHAI has been conducting safety audits of national highways at the planning, construction, operations, and maintenance stages.
“During FY2021-22, NHAI undertook safety audit of 16,500 km of national highways through safety auditors specialised in safe roads engineering studies and safety audit of 19,300 km has been completed during this financial year till December 2022," the ministry said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“During FY2021-22, NHAI undertook safety audit of 16,500 km of national highways through safety auditors specialised in safe roads engineering studies and safety audit of 19,300 km has been completed during this financial year till December 2022," the ministry said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
To ensure implementation of recommendations of safety audits, a web-based portal (Data Lake) has been developed at NHAI and 260 safety audit reports have been uploaded by safety consultants which are monitored for implementation by the highway regulator.
To ensure implementation of recommendations of safety audits, a web-based portal (Data Lake) has been developed at NHAI and 260 safety audit reports have been uploaded by safety consultants which are monitored for implementation by the highway regulator.
In addition, NHAI has made Third Party Road Safety Audit at Detailed Project Report (DPR) stage mandatory for all projects. DPR for all new projects will be audited by a team of independent safety consultants, and the recommendations will be taken into account during subsequent stages of design.
In addition, NHAI has made Third Party Road Safety Audit at Detailed Project Report (DPR) stage mandatory for all projects. DPR for all new projects will be audited by a team of independent safety consultants, and the recommendations will be taken into account during subsequent stages of design.
The safety review of the DPRs is undertaken by dedicated road safety officers at NHAI to ensure that all the necessary safety measures have been incorporated.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The safety review of the DPRs is undertaken by dedicated road safety officers at NHAI to ensure that all the necessary safety measures have been incorporated.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Improvement of junctions and provision of traffic calming measures where national highways pass through habitations is also being undertaken systematically based on safety audits and accident data.
Improvement of junctions and provision of traffic calming measures where national highways pass through habitations is also being undertaken systematically based on safety audits and accident data.
In FY22, safety mitigation measures have been undertaken at 6,179 locations and 2,015 locations this fiscal.
Safety was improved at junctions by installing lighting, road signs, safety barriers, pedestrian guard rails, rumble strips, speed humps on crossroads, speed cushions, transverse bar markings etc. to regulate and streamline traffic flow.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Safety was improved at junctions by installing lighting, road signs, safety barriers, pedestrian guard rails, rumble strips, speed humps on crossroads, speed cushions, transverse bar markings etc. to regulate and streamline traffic flow.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NHAI has initiated installation of traffic impact attenuators to mitigate the severity of accidents with roadside hazards along national highways.
NHAI has initiated installation of traffic impact attenuators to mitigate the severity of accidents with roadside hazards along national highways.
Construction of passenger cross movement facility in rural areas on the completed 4/6 lane national highways has also been initiated.
Construction of passenger cross movement facility in rural areas on the completed 4/6 lane national highways has also been initiated.
Also, safe passenger crossing facilities such as foot over bridges, pedestrian underpass, pedestrian subway, and vehicular under pass have been provided at various locations across the country.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Also, safe passenger crossing facilities such as foot over bridges, pedestrian underpass, pedestrian subway, and vehicular under pass have been provided at various locations across the country.