NHAI makes drone usage mandatory for recording national highways' work

New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has made usage of drone mandatory for recording development, construction, operation and maintenance of all national highways.

This comes in the backdrop of India's plan to construct 40 kilometres of highways every day in the current financial year, beating its previous daily record of 37 km that was constructed during 2019-20. India has a 137,635 km of national highway network.

“To enhance transparency, uniformity and leverage latest technology, NHAI has made mandatory use of drones for monthly video recording of National Highway projects during all stages of Development, Construction, Operation and Maintenance," NHAI said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Since these videos will be permanently stored on the ‘Data Lake’, they can also be used as evidence during the dispute resolution process before Arbitral Tribunals and Courts," the statement added.

India has lined up a large infrastructure capital expenditure plan and has already awarded 13,000 km length of roads involving an investment of ₹3.3 trillion under the ₹5.35 trillion Bharatmala project. The Union budget for fiscal 2022 increased the outlay for road transport and highways ministry to ₹1.18 trillion.

“Contractors and Concessionaires shall carry out the drone video recording in presence of Team Leader of the Supervision Consultant and upload comparative project videos of the current and last month on NHAI’s portal ‘Data Lake’, capturing various project related developments during the month. Supervision Consultants shall analyse these videos and will provide their comments on the digital monthly progress reports covering various aspects of the project development," the statement added.

NHAI has been adopting new technologies to expedite road construction. In an effort to increase the pace of construction of roads, technologies such as radar, and remote sensing for mapping underground infrastructure such as telephone lines to prevent time and cost overruns caused due to manual mapping errors are being used. This led to the usage of radars that sense utility lines beneath the ground and Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology, which uses a pulsed laser to measure distance, helping with right of way studies.

“These videos will also be used by NHAI officials during the physical inspection of the projects to check the discrepancies and rectifications made basis the earlier observations," the statement said.

The ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has exceeded the target for highway construction for financial year 2021 despite the ongoing pandemic and had constructed 13,505 km of national highways till 31 March 2021.

“Additionally, Project Directors of NHAI shall undertake monthly drone survey from the date of signing of contract agreement till start of construction of the project at site and at completion of the project. NHAI will also undertake monthly drone survey in all developed projects where NHAI is responsible for operation and maintenance," the statement said.

