NHAI makes drone usage mandatory for recording national highways' work

NHAI has been adopting new technologies to expedite road construction. In an effort to increase the pace of construction of roads, technologies such as radar, and remote sensing for mapping underground infrastructure such as telephone lines to prevent time and cost overruns caused due to manual mapping errors are being used. This led to the usage of radars that sense utility lines beneath the ground and Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology, which uses a pulsed laser to measure distance, helping with right of way studies.

