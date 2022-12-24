NHAI may miss highway construction target for FY23

While the government has not provided any reason for the weak performance in highway construction this year, an official in the road transport ministry said disruptions from the Omicron wave and a prolonged monsoon prevented the NHAI from completing the targeted 12,000km last year, and the trend seems to be continuing this year. But, the ministry remains hopeful of reaching the annual target given that agencies have already been asked to speed up construction and the government is also flush with funds to get roads completed at an accelerated pace.

