NHAI may miss road target by a wide margin
As per the ministry of road transport and highways data, till January-end only 6,803 km of highways had been built, including 1,009 km in January.
New Delhi: Infrastructure development may top the government agenda, but the pace of road and highway construction is slipping badly, setting the stage for the year’s target being missed by a wide margin.
