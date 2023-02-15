NHAI may miss road target by a wide margin

As per the latest data from ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH), highway construction in the country reached 7,803 km in FY23 upto January end. This is higher than 6,684 km of road constructed upto January in FY22 when the year ended with total highway construction of 10,457 km.The construction this year is even slower than the first year of pandemic that resulted in wide scale disruptions in economic activities.Though there is a slowdown in construction, a big pick up is seen in road awards in FY23 indicating that construction will also pick up pace in coming months. NHAI has awarded a total of 8,400 km of highways upto January this year against award of just 6,883 km in the same period last year. Increase in award is indicative of improving health of the sector with rising appetite for contractors to pick up projects.While the government has not provided any reason for the weak performance in highway construction this year, an official in the road transport ministry said disruptions from the Omicron wave and a prolonged monsoon prevented the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) from completing the targeted 12,000km last year, and the trend seems to be continuing this year. But, MoRTH still hopes of reaching 12,000 km of target given that agencies have already been asked to push up constructions and government is flush with funds to get roads completed at accelerated pace.