Road Transport and Highways ministry on Friday says National Highways Authority of India will soon set up Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT). Towards this, a new company is being set up to act as the investment manager to the proposed InvIT.

InvIT is an investment scheme similar to a mutual fund that allows investment from individuals and institutional investors in infrastructure projects to earn a portion of the income as return. NHAI will be the first InvIT to be sponsored by any government or semi-government entity in the country.

“As NHAI InvIT shall be the first InvIT to be sponsored by any government or semi government entity in the country, it is important to have a professional management structure for the investment manager," an official statement said.

Towards this, the highways authority has formed search, selection panel for appointment of two independent directors, one chairman for investment manager board “Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Chairman, NHAI is the Convenor of the Committee and other members include Deepak Parekh, Chairman, Housing Development Finance Corporation; Girish Chandra Chaturvedi, Chairman, ICICI Bank; and Sanjay Mitra, ex-secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways," it said.

NHAI’s InvIT offer, expected in the months ahead, is part of the government’s plans to tap alternative sources of financing to boost public spending in the roads and infrastructure sector amid declining private sector interest in the build, operate and transfer model, where the entire initial cost is borne by them.

