The size of the projects and investments is much lower in other states like in Delhi only one project of 5 km will be undertaken with an investment of ₹2,945 crore. Similarly, the investment in Gujarat will be just over ₹2000 crore for 2 projects of 50 km length. The investment in Madhya Pradesh would be over ₹4000 crore but it will impact just 160 km of highways divided into 5 projects. Nhai will be undertaking just one project in Rajasthan this year with about ₹2000 crore investment while only 1 project of 9 km length will be undertaken in West Bengal with an investment of about ₹1250 crore.