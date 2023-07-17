NHAI plans ₹1.5 tn award for 6,000 km

NHAI plans ₹1.5 tn award for 6,000 km1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 10:42 PM IST
Under both hybrid annuity model (HAM) and engineering procurement and construction (EPC) model, the risk of construction for developers is limited as contractors are paid regularly by government agencies in regular annuities as per the work undertaken.
New Delhi: State-run NHAI plans to award 6,000 km of highways requiring over ₹1.5 trillion investment in the current fiscal under the hybrid and EPC route, with the share likely to be 65% and 35% respectively.
