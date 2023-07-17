NHAI plans 1.5 tn award for 6,000 km

Officials in ministry of road transport and highways said on condition of anonymity that a target of 10% of road projects for NHAI was earlier considered for award in FY24 under the BoT model, but with weak private interest, this has been kept in abeyance and may be considered some time in the next fiscal post the elections. According to an earlier report on road sector by ICRA, HAM and EPC will continue to dominate project awards in FY24 while the share of BoT will remain below 5%. BoT awards accounted for less than 5% of the orders in the last five years, and their share is expected to remain at similar levels in FY2024, the ratings agency had said.

