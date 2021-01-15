NHAI plans to raise over 10,000 cr via InvIT, TOT

“The NHAI plans to monetize about 1,200km of roads this calendar year. The first will be the InvIT (infrastructure investment trust), which it is ready to launch in the coming months. I believe the first tranche will be about 600km and depending on how successful that is, they can bring in more assets later," one of the two people said. “The second will be 3-4 bundles under the toll-operate-transfer (TOT) route of about 150km each. NHAI will make these bundles smaller than in previous rounds to suit investors."