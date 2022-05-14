OPEN APP
NEW DELHI: Keeping its commitment to provide speedy resolution to disputes with contractors and concessionaires through conciliation, state-owned National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) settled 60 cases worth 4,076 crore in FY22 against the claimed amount of 14,590 crore.

Last year, NHAI had settled 60 cases worth 5,313 crore against the claimed amount of 14,207 crore.

The dispute resolution framework is working to the advantage of NHAI as it is not only preventing excessive number of claims reaching courts for litigation but also allowing it to close cases with lower settlement amount.

NHAI had started the process of dispute resolution and conciliation by constituting three committees comprising three independent experts each. These committees are being headed by retired officials from the judiciary, senior experts from public administration, finance and from private sector.

