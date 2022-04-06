The National Highways Authority of India on Wednesday said it has settled 60 cases for ₹4,076 crore against the claimed amount of ₹14,590 crore in financial year 2021-22.

The authority resolved these cases with a settlement amount that was about 28% of the total claimed amount. NHAI had settled 60 cases for ₹5,313 crore against the claimed amount of Rs. 14,207 crore in FY21, ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) said in a statement.

NHAI had started the process of conciliation by constituting three conciliation committees of independent experts of three members each. These committees are being headed by retired officials from the judiciary, senior experts from public administration, finance and from private sector.

Till date, out of 251 cases that have been referred to the committees, 155 cases of claims by contractors and concessionaires worth Rs. 38,747 crores have been settled for ₹13,067 crore, the statement said.

In addition to the CCIE, NHAI has set up the Dispute Resolution Board (DRB), which helps in getting firsthand information on on-site activities and resolving the dispute before it escalates to arbitration/court. DRBs help in resolving disputes at an early stage or in giving factual position of site which makes job of conciliation/ arbitration/ court easy. These measures have proved to be a win-win situation for both NHAI and its concessionaires/ contractors/ consultants.

