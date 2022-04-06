NHAI settles 60 conciliation cases in FY22

In addition to the CCIE, NHAI has set up the Dispute Resolution Board (DRB), which helps in getting firsthand information on on-site activities and resolving the dispute before it escalates to arbitration/court. DRBs help in resolving disputes at an early stage or in giving factual position of site which makes job of conciliation/ arbitration/ court easy. These measures have proved to be a win-win situation for both NHAI and its concessionaires/ contractors/ consultants.