News
How NHAI plans to dodge a debt trap
Sumant Banerji 9 min read 07 Aug 2023, 10:40 PM IST
SummaryIndia’s premier highway construction body is in a race against time to monetize its assets and pare its debt
New Delhi: The winding course of the new expressway between Bengaluru and Mysuru, 119km long, has 11 overpasses, 64 underpasses, five bypasses and 42 small bridges. It took five years to build and cost ₹8,480 crore.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less