How NHAI plans to dodge a debt trap

NHAI relies on government funding for large projects but a gap has opened up between the budgetary support and NHAI’s expenses since 2018-19. This suggests that costs have gone up higher than expected. This isn’t surprising as both the cost of land acquisition and that of constructing projects have increased on account of higher prices of raw materials like steel, cement and fuel. The gap is, however, an indication that while it can count on the government to fund ongoing and future projects, it will need to find ways to repay the debt through asset monetization.