₹1 trillion in claims: Is NHAI’s dispute resolution system working as intended?
Highway authority has barred contractors from bypassing step-by-step grievance process amid rising conciliation cases and nearly ₹1 trillion in pending claims.
New Delhi: With arbitration claims nearing ₹1 trillion as of March 2025 and hundreds of disputes pending, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is tightening its three-tier dispute resolution process. These claims account for roughly 40% of both NHAI’s total liabilities and its ₹2.5 trillion capex planned for FY25, highlighting the financial strain from unresolved conflicts.