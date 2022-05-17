This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
We are also planning to award 270-km of projects worth ₹25,000 crore in 2022-23, which will not only improve connectivity within the state but also boost economy: NHAI
KOLKATA :The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday announced that they aim to award contracts for 270 km road projects to be constructed in West Bengal worth ₹25000.
NHAI also mentioned that the ₹25,000 contracts would be awarded in this fiscal itself.
The agency further informed that it has decided to construct a 6.5-km six-lane elevated road on the existing four-lane Kona Expressway at a cost of ₹2,000 crore to reduce congestion on the Vidyasagar Setu.
The agency will also float a tender for the same in December this year, an official confirmed.
The official further informed that NHAI would also float contract for a ₹12,000 crore worth stretch of 245-km Kharagpur-Burdwan-Morgram. The aim of constructing this highway is to eliminate vehicles coming to Kolkata from Kharagpur for their onward journey to Siliguri via NH 34.
“So far in West Bengal, construction of a total of 1,201 km road network has been completed by NHAI. At present, the construction work for 356 km of projects is ongoing. The total cost of ongoing projects is ₹13,570 crore.
"We are also planning to award 270-km of projects worth ₹25,000 crore in 2022-23, which will not only improve connectivity within the state but also boost economy," NHAI chairperson Alka Upadhyaya said on the sidelines of a two-day review meeting for four states and a programme on ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ in the city.
Speaking on road construction works in West Bengal, she said a majority of the hurdles are being addressed even as several projects witness numerous headwinds.
“NHAI is not only constructing roads of world-class standard but also taking a keen interest in building accident-free national highways. This is our major focus and we are undertaking third party road safety audits," the chairperson said.
To minimise the number of accidents on highways, some stretches have been identified as a zero fatality corridor, NHAI regional head R P Singh said.
“Barakar to Panagarh section of NH-2 in West Bengal is one of them. NHAI is also identifying black spots (accident-prone places) with the state police. As many as 459 black spots have been identified. Of these, 301 have been made safe by implementing long-term corrective measures, while work is in progress on 146 black spots. Rectification work on the remaining such places will also begin shortly," the official said.
Speaking on the Vidyasagar Setu, he said the six-lane elevated road will ease the traffic congestion on it.
“Both the projects will be awarded this year," he said.
