New Delhi: The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways on Wednesday announced plans for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to develop around 10,000 km of optic fibre cable (OFC) infrastructure across the country by fiscal year 2024-25. The fully-owned NHAI special purpose vehicle, National Highways Logistics Management Ltd (NHLML), will execute the digital highway network by creating integrated utility corridors along national highways.

The ministry has designated 1,367 km of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and 512 km of the Hyderabad-Bangalore Corridor as pilot routes for digital highway development. The OFC network aims to bring internet connectivity to remote locations and accelerate the deployment of advanced telecom technologies like 5G and 6G.

The recently inaugurated 246 km-long Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway features a three-metre-wide utility corridor for OFC installation, which will facilitate the region’s 5G network rollout. OFC work along national highways has commenced, with a completion target of approximately one year.

According to the ministry, the OFC network will enable a direct plug-and-play or “fibre-on-demand" model for telecom and internet services. The infrastructure will be leased out through a web portal using a fixed price allotment mechanism on an “Open for All" basis to eligible users. The OFC allotment policy is being finalized in consultation with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

The digital highway initiative is expected to catalyze growth and development while contributing to India’s digital transformation.