Centre eyes 10,000 km of optic fibre infra by FY25 to boost digital transformation1 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 04:33 PM IST
The OFC network aims to bring internet connectivity to remote locations and accelerate the deployment of advanced telecom technologies like 5G and 6G.
New Delhi: The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways on Wednesday announced plans for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to develop around 10,000 km of optic fibre cable (OFC) infrastructure across the country by fiscal year 2024-25. The fully-owned NHAI special purpose vehicle, National Highways Logistics Management Ltd (NHLML), will execute the digital highway network by creating integrated utility corridors along national highways.
