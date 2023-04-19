Centre eyes 10,000 km of optic fibre infra by FY25 to boost digital transformation

According to the ministry, the OFC network will enable a direct plug-and-play or “fibre-on-demand" model for telecom and internet services. The infrastructure will be leased out through a web portal using a fixed price allotment mechanism on an “Open for All" basis to eligible users. The OFC allotment policy is being finalized in consultation with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).