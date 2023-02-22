NHAI to explore use of phosphor-gypsum in highway construction
- The chemicals ministry asked a fertilizer company and CRRI to take up field trials on a NHAI project to evaluate performance of phosphor-gypsum on a national highway
NEW DELHI : National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Department of Fertilizers, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers on Wednesday said that field trials on NHAI projects for use of Phosphor-Gypsum in National Highway construction to achieve a circular economy in the use of Gypsum will be taken up.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×