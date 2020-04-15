NHAI to lose 1822 crore during lockdown on toll suspension: ICRA

With the Ministry of Road Transportation and Highways (MoRTH) suspending tolling on all national highways during the 40-day national lockdown, the total revenue loss for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is estimated to be ₹1822 crore during this period, according to credit ratings agency ICRA.

With goods traffic (both inter and intra state) allowed to ply from 20 April onwards, in case if the toll suspension is revoked, the loss could reduce to Rs. 1,181 crore.

There are around 570 operational toll plazas on the national highways across the country which includes both public funded (under NHAI) and projects under build-operate-transfer (BOT) (Toll) and toll-operate-transfer (TOT) mode. For the BOT Toll and TOT projects, under force majeure event, the revenue loss is compensated in the form of extension in concession period. In addition, 100% of operations and maintenance (O&M) and interest costs are reimbursed for the BOT Toll projects for the affected period; this would amount to 50-55% of loss of revenue incurred by these projects.

However, for projects which are publicly funded (currently being tolled by NHAI through toll contractors), the suspension would result in a direct revenue loss for NHAI. Rajeshwar Burla, Vice President, Corporate Ratings, ICRA said: “The revenue loss for NHAI-operated toll plazas is estimated at Rs. 821 crore; while the compensation to BOT concessionaires under force majeure event is estimated at Rs. 1,001 crore (100% of O&M and interest costs for the affected period). Overall the loss to NHAI is estimated at Rs. 1,822 crore in case tolling is suspended during entire 40-days of nationwide lockdown, if goods traffic is not allowed to ply."

The above loss to NHAI is only on account of disruption to operational toll road projects, the additional burden on account of compensation for under construction EPC and HAM projects has not been considered in these calculations, ICRA said.

The total amount of toll collected through the 570 toll plazas in FY2019 stood at ₹24,396 crore averaging Rs. 66.84 crore per day which was assumed to increase at 3% thereafter. Drawing parallels with de-monetisation in November 2016, ICRA’s note says that after the 24-day period toll suspension post de-monetisation, NHAI offered compensation to the toll road SPVs under force majeure political clauses and incurred loss in the range of Rs. 650-700 crore.

