NHAI to offer NCDs offering 8.05% yield; issue opens on 17 October

The proposed issue has a base issue size of ₹750 crore, with an option to retain oversubscription of up to another ₹750 crore, aggregating up to ₹1,500 crore
NEW DELHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) through its NHAI Infrastructure Trust (InviT) will offer non-convertible debentures offering an effective yield of 8.05% per annum and a tenor of 25 years. The total size of the issue is ₹1,500 crore, and the issue will open 17 October and close on 7 November.
This will be first fund raising programme for the road sector focussed investment trust that would allow participation from retail investors, with 25% reserved for them.
The NCDs having face value of ₹1,000 each have been divided into three parts to make redemption easier and phased. The total tenor of the debenture is 25 years but the issue will have three separately transferable and redeemable principal parts (STRPP) namely - STRPP A of face value of ₹300, STRPP B of face value of ₹300 and STRPP C of face value of ₹400 redemable at 13th, 18th and 25 th years.
The NCD issue offers coupon rate of 7.90% per annum payable semi-annually and an effective yield of 8.05%per annum for NCD holders in all categories. The instrument will be listed on the stock exchanges. The NCDs have been rated ‘CARE AAA/Stable’ by CARE Ratings and ‘IND AAA/Stable’ by India Ratings and Research Private Limited.
The minimum application size would be ₹10,000, and thereafter in multiples of ₹1,000. For each NCD allotted, investors will be allotted 3 STRPPs of different ISINs which are individually tradeable post listing.
The proceed will be used for infusion of debt into project SPV of NHIT, repayment of bridge loan facility of NHIT (availed, if any), and general corporate purposes.
