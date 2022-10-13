NHAI to offer NCDs offering 8.05% yield; issue opens on 17 October

The NCDs having face value of ₹1,000 each have been divided into three parts to make redemption easier and phased. The total tenor of the debenture is 25 years but the issue will have three separately transferable and redeemable principal parts (STRPP) namely - STRPP A of face value of ₹300, STRPP B of face value of ₹300 and STRPP C of face value of ₹400 redemable at 13th, 18th and 25 th years.

