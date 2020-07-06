NEW DELIHI: In a first, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will conduct a performance assessment and rank highways across the country to improve quality of roads and mobility across the country, the highways authority said on Monday.

The assessment parameters will based on different international practices and studies for benchmarking highway performances in Indian context.

Highway efficiency will have the highest weightage of 45%, safety at 35% and 20% weightage on user services, an official statement said.

Other crucial parameters will include operating speed, access control, time taken at toll plaza, road signages and markings, accident rate, incident response time, crash barriers, illumination, availability of Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS), functionality of structures, provision for grade separated intersections, cleanliness, plantation, wayside amenities and customer satisfaction that will also be considered during conducting the assessment.

The assessment audit and ranking of highways are aimed at taking corrective action, wherever needed, to improve quality and provide higher level of service to commuters, it said.

Based on the assessment, the NHAI will carry out a broad analysis and decide on the level of intervention required to enhance service quality of the roads.

"The ranking of the corridors will be dynamic and the concessionaire/ contractor/ operator will get the opportunity to improve upon their ranking by improving the services on that corridor. Apart from overall ranking of all the corridors, separate ranking for BOT (build-operate transfer), HAM (hybrid annuity model) and EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) projects will also be done, it added.

