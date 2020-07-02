Subscribe
Home >News >India >NHAI to set up InvIT, forms committee to select best talent
Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

NHAI to set up InvIT, forms committee to select best talent

1 min read . 05:43 PM IST ANI

With this move, the NHAI will be the first InvIT to be sponsored by any government or semi-government entity in the country

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will set up an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) to facilitate investment in the highway sector.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will set up an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) to facilitate investment in the highway sector.

With this move, the NHAI will be the first InvIT to be sponsored by any government or semi-government entity in the country.

With this move, the NHAI will be the first InvIT to be sponsored by any government or semi-government entity in the country.

Moreover, in order to select the best talent from the market for the appointment of two independent directors and one chairman for the Investment Manager Board, a search-cum-selection committee has been formed, said NHAI official.

The idea is to set up a competent entity of experts that can professionally run the Infrastructure Trust to mobilise resources from the market for monetising completed highway projects of NHAI, the official added.

