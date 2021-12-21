NHAI toll revenue to jump to 1.40 lakh cr in 3 years: Nitin Gadkari

NHAI toll revenue to jump to ₹1.40 lakh cr in 3 years: Nitin Gadkari1 min read . 04:08 PM IST
- There is a huge opportunity for investors in India's infra sector as the traffic density is rising every year, said Gadkari
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that toll revenue of the NHAI will jump to ₹1.40 lakh crore per annum in the next three years from ₹40,000 crore per annum currently. He said there is a huge opportunity for investors in India's infrastructure sector as the traffic density is rising every year.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that toll revenue of the NHAI will jump to ₹1.40 lakh crore per annum in the next three years from ₹40,000 crore per annum currently. He said there is a huge opportunity for investors in India's infrastructure sector as the traffic density is rising every year.
"Our (state-owned NHAI's) current toll income is ₹40,000 crore. It will rise to ₹1.40 lakh crore in the next three years," he said while inviting investments in the infrastructure sector.
"Our (state-owned NHAI's) current toll income is ₹40,000 crore. It will rise to ₹1.40 lakh crore in the next three years," he said while inviting investments in the infrastructure sector.
He said that size of Indian economy is rising, so naturally, internal rate of return on infrastructure projects is also rising.
He said that size of Indian economy is rising, so naturally, internal rate of return on infrastructure projects is also rising.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!