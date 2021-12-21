NHAI toll revenue to jump to 1.40 lakh cr in 3 years: Nitin Gadkari

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that toll revenue of the NHAI will jump to ₹1.40 lakh crore per annum in the next three years from ₹40,000 crore per annum currently. He said there is a huge opportunity for investors in India's infrastructure sector as the traffic density is rising every year.

"Our (state-owned NHAI's) current toll income is ₹40,000 crore. It will rise to ₹1.40 lakh crore in the next three years," he said while inviting investments in the infrastructure sector.

He said that size of Indian economy is rising, so naturally, internal rate of return on infrastructure projects is also rising.

