Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  NHAI toll revenue to jump to 1.40 lakh cr in 3 years: Nitin Gadkari

NHAI toll revenue to jump to 1.40 lakh cr in 3 years: Nitin Gadkari

Mumbai: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari
1 min read . 04:08 PM IST Livemint

  • There is a huge opportunity for investors in India's infra sector as the traffic density is rising every year, said Gadkari

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that toll revenue of the NHAI will jump to 1.40 lakh crore per annum in the next three years from 40,000 crore per annum currently. He said there is a huge opportunity for investors in India's infrastructure sector as the traffic density is rising every year.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that toll revenue of the NHAI will jump to 1.40 lakh crore per annum in the next three years from 40,000 crore per annum currently. He said there is a huge opportunity for investors in India's infrastructure sector as the traffic density is rising every year.

"Our (state-owned NHAI's) current toll income is 40,000 crore. It will rise to 1.40 lakh crore in the next three years," he said while inviting investments in the infrastructure sector. 

"Our (state-owned NHAI's) current toll income is 40,000 crore. It will rise to 1.40 lakh crore in the next three years," he said while inviting investments in the infrastructure sector. 

He said that size of Indian economy is rising, so naturally, internal rate of return on infrastructure projects is also rising. 

He said that size of Indian economy is rising, so naturally, internal rate of return on infrastructure projects is also rising. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!