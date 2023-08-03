New Delhi: To enhance highway user experience, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has introduced ‘Rajmargyatra,’ a unified mobile application aimed at providing comprehensive information and efficient complaint redressal for national highway users.

“This user-friendly app is now available for download on both Google Play Store and iOS App Store, empowering travellers with comprehensive information on Indian National Highways while also offering an efficient complaint redressal system. The app is currently available in Hindi and English," the ministry of road transport & highways said in a statement.

The app offers real-time weather conditions, timely broadcast notifications, and details about nearby toll plazas, petrol pumps, hospitals, hotels, and other essential services, ensuring a seamless and safe journey on National Highways.

Users can report highway-related issues and attach geo-tagged videos or photos for clarity. Complaints will be handled promptly, with system-generated escalations to higher authorities in case of delays. Users can track the status of their grievances for transparency.

Additionally, ‘Rajmargyatra’ integrates FASTag services, allowing users to recharge their FASTags, avail monthly passes, and access other related banking services within the app. The app also sends over-speeding notifications and offers voice-assistance to promote responsible and safe driving behavior.

With ‘Rajmargyatra,’ NHAI aims to provide a user-friendly experience for highway travelers, ensuring safety and convenience while fostering a more efficient road network for all.