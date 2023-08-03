NHAI unveils mobile app for comprehensive info, complaint redressal1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 04:56 PM IST
The app empowers travellers with comprehensive information on National Highways while also offering an efficient complaint redressal system
New Delhi: To enhance highway user experience, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has introduced ‘Rajmargyatra,’ a unified mobile application aimed at providing comprehensive information and efficient complaint redressal for national highway users.
