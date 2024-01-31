Your FasTags will become invalid if you don't do this today. Check details
NHAI has announced that FASTags with incomplete KYC will be deactivated by banks after January 31, 2024. The 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative aims to discourage the use of single FASTag for multiple vehicles or linking multiple FASTags to a particular vehicle.
State-owned NHAI, on January 29 announced that FASTags with valid balances but with incomplete KYC will get deactivated by banks post-January 31, 2024.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message