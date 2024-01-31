Your FasTags will become invalid if you don't do this today. Check details

State-owned NHAI, on January 29 announced that FASTags with valid balances but with incomplete KYC will get deactivated by banks post-January 31, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To enhance the efficiency of the electronic toll collection system and provide seamless movement at toll plazas, NHAI has taken the 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative that aims to discourage the use of single FASTag for multiple vehicles or linking multiple FASTags to a particular vehicle, an official statement said.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is also encouraging FASTag users to complete the 'Know Your Customer' (KYC) process of their latest FASTag by updating KYC as per RBI guidelines, it added.

To avoid inconvenience, the statement said users must ensure that the KYC of their latest FASTag is completed.

It added that FASTag users must also comply with 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' and discard all the earlier issued FASTags through their respective banks.

"Only the latest FASTag account shall remain active as previous tags will be deactivated/blacklisted after 31st January 2024," the statement said.

Steps to update your KYC for FASTag: Visit the official FASTag website.

Log in using your mobile number and the OTP received on your phone.

Navigate to the "My Profile" section on the homepage and click on the KYC tab.

Provide all the necessary details and click the submit button.

Documents required Documents required for FASTag KYC include a vehicle Registration Certificate, Identity proof, Address proof, and a passport-size photo.

How to check your FASTag status Visit fastag.ihmcl.com.

Click on the Login tab located at the top right of the page.

Log in using OTP and enter your registered mobile number.

Select the "My Profile" section on the dashboard to view the KYC status of your FASTag.

What is FASTag? FASTag, an electronic toll collection system, streamlines the toll payment process at highway toll plazas. Affixed to the car's windscreen, the FASTag is linked to a bank account or prepaid card. Utilizing RFID technology, the toll is automatically deducted when a vehicle equipped with a FASTag approaches the toll booth.

