NHAI won't set reserve price for fifth TOT round

MUMBAI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is likely to refrain from setting a reserve price for the latest round of toll-operate-transfer (TOT) auctions for government-owned roads, a departure from the practice so far.

This move comes after the highest bids were below the base price in the second and fourth round of auctions and investors hesitant to commit large amounts of capital to public infrastructure amid covid-related uncertainty.

On Tuesday, CNBC-TV18 reported that the NHAI is likely to invite bids for the fifth tranche of highways auctions in the coming 2-3 weeks.

Breaking away from past tranches, the NHAI is likely to offer 4-6 toll plazas for auctions, primarily in Gujarat, a person aware of discussions within NHAI told Mint. The concession period will be reduced to 20 years from the earlier maximum of 30 years, the person added, while the bundle size is also expected to be significantly smaller than in the past.

Under the TOT model, long-term concessions for collecting toll revenues from national highways are auctioned to the highest bidder. The TOT model was introduced in 2016 to monetise publicly-funded highways, where investors could make a one-time lumpsum payment in return for toll collection rights of 30 years.

The NHAI, the nodal agency of the ministry of road transport and highways, has so far successfully completed two rounds of such auctions since the programme was launched and failed in one. Since inviting bids for the fourth bundle of roads, which is yet to be closed, the NHAI has cut the reserve price by half from ₹4170 crore to ₹2000 crore, removed certain stretches of roads in Maharashtra and pushed the deadline twice. However, with the NHAI unenthusiastic about the current offers made by investors, the auction for the fourth bundle may be jettisoned as well, the person quoted above said.

The covid-19 pandemic and the resultant nationwide lockdown have hit NHAI plans to monetise its roads portfolio. The NHAI had hoped to raise ₹34,000 crore through TOT monetization over FY19-FY22, and ₹1.06 trillion through private sector participation. With budgetary allocation in the last two budgets towards the roads ministry lower than required, the NHAI is forced to depend on alternative funding avenues, such as TOT, to keep the government’s roads construction programme on track.

