NHIDCL signs MoU with NIT Manipur for innovation in highways construction

New Delhi: To boost cooperation in the field of highway engineering and other infrastructure works, National Institute Of Technology, Manipur, (NIT Manipur) and National Highways Infrastructure Development Corp. Ltd. (NHIDCL), have signed an MoU, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said in a statement.
New Delhi: To boost cooperation in the field of highway engineering and other infrastructure works, National Institute Of Technology, Manipur, (NIT Manipur) and National Highways Infrastructure Development Corp. Ltd. (NHIDCL), have signed an MoU, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said in a statement.
“National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), a CPSE under the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Govt. of India, is seeking and promoting innovative technologies to find pragmatic solutions to the challenges posed in the construction of highways facing extreme climatic conditions,“ according to the statement.
“National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), a CPSE under the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Govt. of India, is seeking and promoting innovative technologies to find pragmatic solutions to the challenges posed in the construction of highways facing extreme climatic conditions,“ according to the statement.
Both NHIDCL and NIT Manipur are leading premier national organisations in their respective fields and have come up to work together as a team to achieve national objectives, undertaken with their best abilities and maximum cooperation.
Both NHIDCL and NIT Manipur are leading premier national organisations in their respective fields and have come up to work together as a team to achieve national objectives, undertaken with their best abilities and maximum cooperation.
“Both the organisations will leverage their respective expertise to work on road infrastructure and highway engineering projects, according to the press release," it said.
“Both the organisations will leverage their respective expertise to work on road infrastructure and highway engineering projects, according to the press release," it said.
The National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corp. aims to promote innovative technologies to find pragmatic solutions to the challenges posed in the construction of highways facing extreme climatic conditions.
The National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corp. aims to promote innovative technologies to find pragmatic solutions to the challenges posed in the construction of highways facing extreme climatic conditions.
In that process NHIDCL has signed MoUs with institutes like, IIT Roorkee, IIT Kanpur, CSIR-CRRI, NSDC, IIT Patna, NIT Srinagar, NIT Agartala, NIT Silchar, NIT Uttarakhand ,NIT Nagaland NIT Sikkim, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Mandi and NIT Jote, Arunachal Pradesh in 2022-23.
In that process NHIDCL has signed MoUs with institutes like, IIT Roorkee, IIT Kanpur, CSIR-CRRI, NSDC, IIT Patna, NIT Srinagar, NIT Agartala, NIT Silchar, NIT Uttarakhand ,NIT Nagaland NIT Sikkim, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Mandi and NIT Jote, Arunachal Pradesh in 2022-23.
NHIDCL has previously signed MoUs with IIT Bombay & IIT Guwahati and is in discussions with other IITs, NITs for signing of such MoUs, the ministry added.
NHIDCL has previously signed MoUs with IIT Bombay & IIT Guwahati and is in discussions with other IITs, NITs for signing of such MoUs, the ministry added.
NHIDCL has also started discussions with other IITS, NITS for the signing of MoUs. This will help NHIDCL in introducing innovative technologies and find a pragmatic solution to the highways construction issues in challenging hilly and border areas.
NHIDCL has also started discussions with other IITS, NITS for the signing of MoUs. This will help NHIDCL in introducing innovative technologies and find a pragmatic solution to the highways construction issues in challenging hilly and border areas.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.