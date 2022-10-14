NHIDCL ties up with IIT for help find solutions for highways construction

New Delhi: National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), a CPSE under the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, has signed a memorandum of understanding with CSIR-CRRI, IIT Roorkee, IIT Kanpur and NSDC to help introduce innovative technologies and find pragmatic solution to the highways construction issues in challenging hilly and border areas.
Earlier, MoUs were signed with IIT Bombay & IIT Guwahati for sharing knowledge of innovative ideas and technologies in the field of highway engineering to upgrade skill and capacity of the core engineering professional of NHIDCL who are working tirelessly for construction of Highways, tunnels and other infrastructure in the very tough geographical areas of NE region, UT of Ladakh, UT of J&K and UT of Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
The latest MoU with IIT, Patna was signed on 11 October, 2022.
