NHIDCL ties up with IIT for help find solutions for highways construction

Earlier, MoUs were signed with IIT Bombay & IIT Guwahati for sharing knowledge of innovative ideas and technologies in the field of highway engineering to upgrade skill and capacity of the core engineering professional of NHIDCL who are working tirelessly for construction of Highways, tunnels and other infrastructure in the very tough geographical areas of NE region, UT of Ladakh, UT of J&K and UT of Andaman & Nicobar Islands.