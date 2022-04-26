OPEN APP
New Delhi: State-owned National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) and the Himachal Pradesh government have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Tuesday for seven ropeway projects in the state under the Parvatmala Yojna at a total cost of Rs. 3,232 crore. The project will cover a total length of 57.1 km.

Union Minister of Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur were present on the occasion.

The ministers also reviewed the ongoing developmental projects in the state.

Parvatmala is a National Ropeways Development Programme proposed to create a modern system of transportation and connectivity on the mountains.

In February 2021, the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules 1961 were amended, and enabled the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways to look after the development of ropeway and Alternate Mobility Solutions.

Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting Union Budget for 2022-23 announced Parvatmala project that will be taken up on PPP (Public Private Partnership) mode.

