NHLML signs MoU with Himachal Pradesh for ropeway projects

New Delhi: State-owned National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) and the Himachal Pradesh government have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Tuesday for seven ropeway projects in the state under the Parvatmala Yojna at a total cost of Rs. 3,232 crore. The project will cover a total length of 57.1 km.

