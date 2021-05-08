Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >NHPC carries out Covid vaccination drive for employees of Ministry of Power

NHPC carries out Covid vaccination drive for employees of Ministry of Power

Premium
Covishield Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine vials
1 min read . 11:10 AM IST Staff Writer

  • According to the ministry, the vaccination drive is being carried out for the safety of power sector personnel so that uninterrupted power supply on a 24x7 basis is ensured.

As per the direction of Power Minister RK Singh, National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Limited is undertaking a large scale COVID-19 vaccination drives for the employees of the Ministry of Power and various CPSUs and organisations under the Ministry of Power in Delhi NCR region, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said on Saturday.

As per the direction of Power Minister RK Singh, National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Limited is undertaking a large scale COVID-19 vaccination drives for the employees of the Ministry of Power and various CPSUs and organisations under the Ministry of Power in Delhi NCR region, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said on Saturday.

According to the ministry, the vaccination drive is being carried out for the safety of power sector personnel so that uninterrupted power supply on a 24x7 basis is ensured.

TRENDING STORIES See All

According to the ministry, the vaccination drive is being carried out for the safety of power sector personnel so that uninterrupted power supply on a 24x7 basis is ensured.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

On Friday, NHPC in association with Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi organised a vaccination drive at IREDA, New Delhi.

A total of 117 employees (between the age of 18 to 44) from the Ministry of Power, NHPC, IREDA, PFC, NSPCL, NTPC, MNRE, NEEPCO and CEA received their first dosage of Covishield vaccine during the drive.

The vaccination drive has been further extended to May 8 to enable the vaccinations of more employees.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!