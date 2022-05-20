NHPC may explore projects in Sri Lanka

India is also looking at building an overhead electricity link with Sri Lanka after an earlier proposal to set up an undersea power transmission link to supply power to the island nation turned out to be prohibitively expensive. That plan involved state-run Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd setting up a link for 1,000MW between India and Sri Lanka, of which 30km would be under the sea. The transmission link was to run from Madurai in Tamil Nadu to Anuradhapura in Sri Lanka’s north-central province.