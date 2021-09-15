The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has invited applications to recruit medical officer, assistant rajbhasha officer, junior engineer (civil), junior engineer (electrical), junior engineer (mechanical), and senior accountant.

Application process has begun and will continue till 30 September. Interested candidates can apply online through official website — www.nhpcindia.com.

Before applying, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification posted on the site.

Here are some important details

Important Dates

Start Date for receiving online applications - 01/09/2021

Last date for receipt of online applications - 30/09/2021

Education Qualification

Senior Medical Officer: MBBS Degree with valid registration. No percentage is fixed. Pass candidates are eligible. Two years’ post Internship experience (as on 01.07.2021) excluding period spent on Courses / PG etc. is required.

Upper age-33

Assistant Rajbhasha: Master’s degree from a recognized Indian University in Hindi with English as an elective subject at the degree level or Master’s degree from a recognized Indian University in English with Hindi as an elective subject at the degree level. Candidates must have secured minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade in Master’s degree.

Upper age - 35 Yrs.

Junior Engineer (Civil): Full time regular Diploma in Civil Engineering from Govt/ Govt recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade. Knowledge of Auto CAD will be an added advantage.

Upper age - 30 Yrs.

Junior Engineer (Electrical): Full time regular Diploma in Electrical Engineering from Govt/ Govt recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade. Knowledge of Auto CAD will be an added advantage.

Upper age - 30 Yrs.

Junior Engineer (Mechanical): Full time regular Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from Govt/ Govt recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade. Knowledge of Auto CAD will be an added advantage.

Upper age - 30 Yrs.

Sr. Accountant: Intermediate CA or CMA. Pass candidates are eligible.

Upper age - 30 Yrs.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to General, OBC and GEN-EWS category are required to pay a non-refundable fee of 250/- through Online Mode. The SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Serviceman category candidates need not to pay the registration fee.

How to apply

- Visit - www.nhpcindia.com

- Go to - 'Career'

- Click on - Click here for online application

- Read instruction and proceed to register

- Fill the online application form with relevant details and submit.

- After successful submission an application ID shall be generated by the system which shall be kept and used for further communication.

