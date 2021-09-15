NHPC Recruitment 2021: New jobs announced. Apply on nhpcindia.com

NHPC Recruitment 2021: New jobs announced. Apply on nhpcindia.com2 min read . 04:23 PM IST
- Application process has begun and will continue till 30 September. Interested candidates can apply online through official website — www.nhpcindia.com
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has invited applications to recruit medical officer, assistant rajbhasha officer, junior engineer (civil), junior engineer (electrical), junior engineer (mechanical), and senior accountant.
The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has invited applications to recruit medical officer, assistant rajbhasha officer, junior engineer (civil), junior engineer (electrical), junior engineer (mechanical), and senior accountant.
Application process has begun and will continue till 30 September. Interested candidates can apply online through official website — www.nhpcindia.com.
Application process has begun and will continue till 30 September. Interested candidates can apply online through official website — www.nhpcindia.com.
Before applying, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification posted on the site.
Before applying, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification posted on the site.
Here are some important details
Here are some important details
Important Dates
Important Dates
Start Date for receiving online applications - 01/09/2021
Start Date for receiving online applications - 01/09/2021
Last date for receipt of online applications - 30/09/2021
Last date for receipt of online applications - 30/09/2021
Education Qualification
Education Qualification
Senior Medical Officer: MBBS Degree with valid registration. No percentage is fixed. Pass candidates are eligible. Two years’ post Internship experience (as on 01.07.2021) excluding period spent on Courses / PG etc. is required.
Senior Medical Officer: MBBS Degree with valid registration. No percentage is fixed. Pass candidates are eligible. Two years’ post Internship experience (as on 01.07.2021) excluding period spent on Courses / PG etc. is required.
Upper age-33
Upper age-33
Assistant Rajbhasha: Master’s degree from a recognized Indian University in Hindi with English as an elective subject at the degree level or Master’s degree from a recognized Indian University in English with Hindi as an elective subject at the degree level. Candidates must have secured minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade in Master’s degree.
Assistant Rajbhasha: Master’s degree from a recognized Indian University in Hindi with English as an elective subject at the degree level or Master’s degree from a recognized Indian University in English with Hindi as an elective subject at the degree level. Candidates must have secured minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade in Master’s degree.
Upper age - 35 Yrs.
Upper age - 35 Yrs.
Junior Engineer (Civil): Full time regular Diploma in Civil Engineering from Govt/ Govt recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade. Knowledge of Auto CAD will be an added advantage.
Junior Engineer (Civil): Full time regular Diploma in Civil Engineering from Govt/ Govt recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade. Knowledge of Auto CAD will be an added advantage.
Upper age - 30 Yrs.
Upper age - 30 Yrs.
Junior Engineer (Electrical): Full time regular Diploma in Electrical Engineering from Govt/ Govt recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade. Knowledge of Auto CAD will be an added advantage.
Junior Engineer (Electrical): Full time regular Diploma in Electrical Engineering from Govt/ Govt recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade. Knowledge of Auto CAD will be an added advantage.
Upper age - 30 Yrs.
Upper age - 30 Yrs.
Junior Engineer (Mechanical): Full time regular Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from Govt/ Govt recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade. Knowledge of Auto CAD will be an added advantage.
Junior Engineer (Mechanical): Full time regular Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from Govt/ Govt recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade. Knowledge of Auto CAD will be an added advantage.
Upper age - 30 Yrs.
Upper age - 30 Yrs.
Sr. Accountant: Intermediate CA or CMA. Pass candidates are eligible.
Sr. Accountant: Intermediate CA or CMA. Pass candidates are eligible.
Upper age - 30 Yrs.
Upper age - 30 Yrs.
Application Fees
Application Fees
Candidates belonging to General, OBC and GEN-EWS category are required to pay a non-refundable fee of 250/- through Online Mode. The SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Serviceman category candidates need not to pay the registration fee.
Candidates belonging to General, OBC and GEN-EWS category are required to pay a non-refundable fee of 250/- through Online Mode. The SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Serviceman category candidates need not to pay the registration fee.
How to apply
How to apply
- Visit - www.nhpcindia.com
- Visit - www.nhpcindia.com
- Go to - 'Career'
- Go to - 'Career'
- Click on - Click here for online application
- Click on - Click here for online application
- Read instruction and proceed to register
- Read instruction and proceed to register
- Fill the online application form with relevant details and submit.
- Fill the online application form with relevant details and submit.
- After successful submission an application ID shall be generated by the system which shall be kept and used for further communication.
- After successful submission an application ID shall be generated by the system which shall be kept and used for further communication.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!