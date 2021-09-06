NHPC Recruitment 2021: New jobs announced for engineers. Apply on nhpcindia.com1 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2021, 06:29 PM IST
- Interested candidates can apply online through official website - www.nhpcindia.com.
The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has invited applications to recruit medical officer, account, and engineers. The application process has begun and will continue till 30th September. Interested candidates can apply online through official website - www.nhpcindia.com.
Before applying, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification posted on the site to ensure eligibility.
Here are some important details
Essential Qualification
Senior Medical Officer: MBBS Degree with valid registration. No percentage is fixed. Pass candidates are eligible.
Junior Engineer (Civil): Full time regular Diploma in Civil Engineering from Govt/ Govt recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade. Knowledge of Auto CAD will be an added advantage.
Junior Engineer (Electrical): Full time regular Diploma in Electrical Engineering from Govt/ Govt recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade. Knowledge of Auto CAD will be an added advantage.
Junior Engineer (Mechanical): Full time regular Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from Govt/ Govt recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade. Knowledge of Auto CAD will be an added advantage.
Sr. Accountant: Intermediate CA or CMA. Pass candidates are eligible
Salary
₹29,600 - 1,19,500
How to apply
Visit to www.nhpcindia.com
Got to 'Career' tab
Click on - 'Click here for online application'
A new page will open
Read general instructions
Then, proceed to register
A candidate must possess valid e-mail ID and mobile number which shall be active throughout the process as required for any further notification.
Application fee
Candidates belonging to General, OBC and GEN-EWS category are required to pay a non-refundable fee of 250/- through Online Mode.
Selection Process
The candidates will have sit for a computer based online test. Based on merit of test, the final selected candidates will be offered “Offer of Appointment".
Helpdesk Mail: nhpchelpdesk2021@gmail.com
Helpdesk Number: 022-61087564
