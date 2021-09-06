NHPC Recruitment 2021: New jobs announced for engineers. Apply on nhpcindia.com

NHPC Recruitment 2021: New jobs announced for engineers. Apply on nhpcindia.com1 min read . 06:29 PM IST
- Interested candidates can apply online through official website - www.nhpcindia.com.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has invited applications to recruit medical officer, account, and engineers. The application process has begun and will continue till 30th September. Interested candidates can apply online through official website - www.nhpcindia.com.
The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has invited applications to recruit medical officer, account, and engineers. The application process has begun and will continue till 30th September. Interested candidates can apply online through official website - www.nhpcindia.com.
Before applying, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification posted on the site to ensure eligibility.
Before applying, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification posted on the site to ensure eligibility.
Here are some important details
Here are some important details
Essential Qualification
Essential Qualification
Senior Medical Officer: MBBS Degree with valid registration. No percentage is fixed. Pass candidates are eligible.
Senior Medical Officer: MBBS Degree with valid registration. No percentage is fixed. Pass candidates are eligible.
Junior Engineer (Civil): Full time regular Diploma in Civil Engineering from Govt/ Govt recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade. Knowledge of Auto CAD will be an added advantage.
Junior Engineer (Civil): Full time regular Diploma in Civil Engineering from Govt/ Govt recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade. Knowledge of Auto CAD will be an added advantage.
Junior Engineer (Electrical): Full time regular Diploma in Electrical Engineering from Govt/ Govt recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade. Knowledge of Auto CAD will be an added advantage.
Junior Engineer (Electrical): Full time regular Diploma in Electrical Engineering from Govt/ Govt recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade. Knowledge of Auto CAD will be an added advantage.
Junior Engineer (Mechanical): Full time regular Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from Govt/ Govt recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade. Knowledge of Auto CAD will be an added advantage.
Junior Engineer (Mechanical): Full time regular Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from Govt/ Govt recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade. Knowledge of Auto CAD will be an added advantage.
Sr. Accountant: Intermediate CA or CMA. Pass candidates are eligible
Sr. Accountant: Intermediate CA or CMA. Pass candidates are eligible
Salary
Salary
₹29,600 - 1,19,500
₹29,600 - 1,19,500
How to apply
How to apply
Visit to www.nhpcindia.com
Visit to www.nhpcindia.com
Got to 'Career' tab
Got to 'Career' tab
Click on - 'Click here for online application'
Click on - 'Click here for online application'
A new page will open
A new page will open
Read general instructions
Read general instructions
Then, proceed to register
Then, proceed to register
A candidate must possess valid e-mail ID and mobile number which shall be active throughout the process as required for any further notification.
A candidate must possess valid e-mail ID and mobile number which shall be active throughout the process as required for any further notification.
Application fee
Application fee
Candidates belonging to General, OBC and GEN-EWS category are required to pay a non-refundable fee of 250/- through Online Mode.
Candidates belonging to General, OBC and GEN-EWS category are required to pay a non-refundable fee of 250/- through Online Mode.
Selection Process
Selection Process
The candidates will have sit for a computer based online test. Based on merit of test, the final selected candidates will be offered “Offer of Appointment".
The candidates will have sit for a computer based online test. Based on merit of test, the final selected candidates will be offered “Offer of Appointment".
Helpdesk Mail: nhpchelpdesk2021@gmail.com
Helpdesk Mail: nhpchelpdesk2021@gmail.com
Helpdesk Number: 022-61087564
Helpdesk Number: 022-61087564
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!