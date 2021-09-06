Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >NHPC Recruitment 2021: New jobs announced for engineers. Apply on nhpcindia.com

NHPC Recruitment 2021: New jobs announced for engineers. Apply on nhpcindia.com

NHPC
1 min read . 06:29 PM IST Livemint

  • Interested candidates can apply online through official website - www.nhpcindia.com.

The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has invited applications to recruit medical officer, account, and engineers. The application process has begun and will continue till 30th September. Interested candidates can apply online through official website - www.nhpcindia.com. 

Before applying, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification posted on the site to ensure eligibility. 

Here are some important details 

Essential Qualification

Senior Medical Officer: MBBS Degree with valid registration. No percentage is fixed. Pass candidates are eligible.

Junior Engineer (Civil): Full time regular Diploma in Civil Engineering from Govt/ Govt recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade. Knowledge of Auto CAD will be an added advantage.

Junior Engineer (Electrical): Full time regular Diploma in Electrical Engineering from Govt/ Govt recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade. Knowledge of Auto CAD will be an added advantage.

Junior Engineer (Mechanical): Full time regular Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from Govt/ Govt recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade. Knowledge of Auto CAD will be an added advantage.

Sr. Accountant: Intermediate CA or CMA. Pass candidates are eligible

Salary 

29,600 - 1,19,500

How to apply 

Visit to www.nhpcindia.com 

Got to 'Career' tab 

Click on - 'Click here for online application'

A new page will open 

Read general instructions

Then, proceed to register

A candidate must possess valid e-mail ID and mobile number which shall be active throughout the process as required for any further notification.  

Application fee

Candidates belonging to General, OBC and GEN-EWS category are required to pay a non-refundable fee of 250/- through Online Mode. 

Selection Process

The candidates will have sit for a computer based online test. Based on merit of test, the final selected candidates will be offered “Offer of Appointment".

Helpdesk Mail: nhpchelpdesk2021@gmail.com

Helpdesk Number: 022-61087564

