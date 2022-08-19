NHPC to invest over 18,000 cr for hydro projects in Nepal

NHPC to invest over ₹18,000 cr for hydro projects in Nepal2 min read . 08:41 PM IST
- The NHPC signed MoU with Investment Board Nepal (IBN) for preparation of DPR
- Hydro projects in Nepal will be of 750 MW and 450 MW
NHPC will invest over ₹18,000 crore to develop two hydro power projects in Nepal, said the CMD of the state-run company, Abhay Kumar Singh.
The hydro power major on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Investment Board Nepal (IBN) for preparation of detailed project report (DPR) and development of two hydropower projects namely West Seti (750 MW) and Seti River 6 project (450 MW) in Nepal.
The MoU was signed by the NHPC CMD and Sushil Bhatta, CEO, IBN.
“We assure you that to complete these projects on time and in a cost-effective manner, we shall use every bit of expertise gained while constructing and operating 22 hydropower in close to five decades of our existence. We will also be investing over ₹18,000 crore to develop these projects," he said.
Singh also said that NHPC will expedite the preparation of DPR of the projects and establish the techno commercial viability of these projects within the schedule time period.
Noting that NHPC has a long history of association with Nepal he said that the first overseas project which the company implemented was in Nepal -- the 14.1 MW Devighat Project in Nuwakot -- in 1983.
In a recent interview to Mint, the NHPC CMD had said that the company has identified three sites at Karnali on West Seti.
“Nepal has huge potential. It has a potential of 83,000 MW of hydropower, out of which on 1,500 MW has been developed. So, there is a lot of scope for development," he had said.
The company is also diversifying and it expects to commission the 1-gigawatt solar power project awarded recently by November 2023, Singh had told Mint.
With an installed capacity of 6,971 MW in India, the company has a 15% share of India’s total hydro-electric capacity of 46,850 MW.
During the first quarter of FY23, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,053.76 crore, 7.21% higher than ₹982.86 crore in the corresponding period of FY22.
Shares of the company on the BSE closed at ₹34.90 on Friday, higher by 0.72% from its previous close.
