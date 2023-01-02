NHRC issues notice to govt for sale of spurious milk in Dhanbad

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Jharkhand government and the Centre over the reported spurious milk selling in Dhanbad. This comes after the department took suo motu cognizance of a media report, carried on 30 December that refined and caustic soda is being mixed in one litre of milk to make it 15 litres of spurious and fake milk to reap profits in Dhanbad.
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Jharkhand government and the Centre over the reported spurious milk selling in Dhanbad. This comes after the department took suo motu cognizance of a media report, carried on 30 December that refined and caustic soda is being mixed in one litre of milk to make it 15 litres of spurious and fake milk to reap profits in Dhanbad.
Reportedly, earlier, only water used to be mixed with milk but now urea, surf and starch is being used to make spurious milk to earn profit at the cost of health of the people. This spurious milk cannot be detected even by a lactometer.
Reportedly, earlier, only water used to be mixed with milk but now urea, surf and starch is being used to make spurious milk to earn profit at the cost of health of the people. This spurious milk cannot be detected even by a lactometer.
The NHRC note said, the Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to violation of rights related health of the people. However, prima facie, it appears to be a culpable negligence on the part of the public servants.
The NHRC note said, the Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to violation of rights related health of the people. However, prima facie, it appears to be a culpable negligence on the part of the public servants.
The Chief Secretary has been asked to submit a detailed report on the prevalence of spurious milk selling: the DGP has been specifically asked about the registration of FIRs by mentioning the penal offences invoked, the progress of investigation and the details of the accused persons if any. The report must also mention the preventive actions, initiated by the Police, NHRC document said
The Chief Secretary has been asked to submit a detailed report on the prevalence of spurious milk selling: the DGP has been specifically asked about the registration of FIRs by mentioning the penal offences invoked, the progress of investigation and the details of the accused persons if any. The report must also mention the preventive actions, initiated by the Police, NHRC document said
The Director General, Health Services, who is ex-officio chairman of the Central Committee for Food Standards has to submit a report regarding the preventive action taken or proposed to be taken to eradicate the selling of spurious milk and other food items in the State of Jharkhand, it added
The Director General, Health Services, who is ex-officio chairman of the Central Committee for Food Standards has to submit a report regarding the preventive action taken or proposed to be taken to eradicate the selling of spurious milk and other food items in the State of Jharkhand, it added
Apparently, there is a demand for 3 lakh litres of milk in Dhanbad, while production is only 1.90 lakh litres. This is the reason that there is a big market for spurious milk.
Apparently, there is a demand for 3 lakh litres of milk in Dhanbad, while production is only 1.90 lakh litres. This is the reason that there is a big market for spurious milk.
The report cited, 1 kg of skimmed milk is sold for Rs. 320-340, after mixing refined oil and caustic soda, one kg becomes 15 kg. of milk. The total sale output of milk is Rs. 825 .
The report cited, 1 kg of skimmed milk is sold for Rs. 320-340, after mixing refined oil and caustic soda, one kg becomes 15 kg. of milk. The total sale output of milk is Rs. 825 .
Reportedly, there is a possibility of infection in stomach leading to cancer.
Reportedly, there is a possibility of infection in stomach leading to cancer.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.