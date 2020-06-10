NEW DELHI : Taking cognisance of difficulties being faced by covid-19 patients in Delhi, due to non-availability of beds in hospitals and inadequate number of tests resulting in chaos and deaths, the National Human Rights Commission, (NHRC) on Wednesday issued notices to the Government of NCT of Delhi and Union Health & Family Welfare Ministry.

The NHRC said that it has received complaints about massive delay in conducting the last rites of those died during the pandemic period. And tests on the bodies of the symptomatic deceased are also not being conducted violating the World Health Organization (WHO) and Indian Council of Medical (ICMR) norms which can be extremely dangerous.

The Commission has sought a comprehensive report from Delhi government and Union Health Ministry within ten days. In the meantime, the government of NCT of Delhi is expected to increase the number of beds and tests per day, for the COVID patients, the commission said.

The Commission has further observed that there have been many complaints coming to its notice from across the country relating to the difficulties being faced by the general public in getting timely medical treatment for covid-19 illness and the national capital has been no exception.

“This is an unprecedented situation for the government agencies, hospitals, doctors as well as patients and their families but the State cannot leave its citizens to die without making the best possible efforts," the NHRC said.

“It is not incorrect to state that the number of Covid patients, in the country are increasing day by day and the recovery rate is above 48% but it is also true that a large number of people have died and the National capital is one of the worst affected cities so far," it said.

The complaint received, NHRC said, indicates that the NCT of Delhi has a robust hospital infrastructure of 57,194 beds. It has a significant presence of Central government Hospitals also but it is painful to see that only 12% of the Delhi Government, 8% of the Central Government institutions and 7% of the Private Hospital beds are presently occupied and are being used to treat covid patients.

The NHRC pointed out that Delhi around 70% dedicated beds are still lying vacant. While the residents of Delhi are struggling hard to fetch a bed in times of Corona crises, the Delhi government, despite confirming availability of beds is not providing the same to the patients who need them to save their lives.

The NHRC complaint stated that Delhi Government has 38 Health Institutions or hospitals in Delhi and out of these hospitals, 33 are not accepting covid patients. Only 5 hospitals have been designated as covid Hospitals by the Delhi government and as a result, people of Delhi have to run from pillar to post in search of treatment for Covid-19.

The Complainant has also alleged that adequate number of tests are not being conducted by the Delhi government to detect the Covid 19 patients and the private labs which were earlier authorised to conduct the tests for the Covid patients, have been asked to stop conducting the tests.

It is alleged that as per latest bulletin a total 3700 have been conducted while the figure released on 29th May was 7649. The recovery rate of Delhi as mentioned in the complaint, is one of the lowest in India.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via