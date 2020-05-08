Home > News > India > NHRC notice to Maharashtra govt over deaths of migrant workers on rail tracks
Migrant workers from the neighboring state of Maharashtra trying to return to their villages hundreds of miles away walk through a highway during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of new coronavirus on the outskirts of Hyderabad, India, Monday, May 4, 2020. India's six-week coronavirus lockdown, which was supposed to end on Monday, has been extended for another two weeks, with a few relaxations. Locking down the country's 1.3 billion people has slowed down the spread of the virus, but has come at the enormous cost of upending lives and millions of lost jobs. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) (AP)
NHRC notice to Maharashtra govt over deaths of migrant workers on rail tracks

1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2020, 06:37 PM IST PTI

  • The loco pilot, as mentioned in the news report, had noticed some persons along the tracks
  • The incident happened between Badnapur and Karmad stations in Nanded Division

NEW DELHI : The National Human Rights Commission on Friday issued notices to the Maharashtra Chief Secretary and the District Magistrate of Aurangabad over 16 migrant workers being mowed down by a goods train.

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports about mowing down of 16 migrant workers by the goods train in the early hours of Friday, it said in a statement.

The officers have been directed to submit a detailed report within four weeks. It should also include details of the steps taken by the state and the district authorities to provide food, shelter and other basic amenities to the poor people, especially migrant labourers, who are facing extreme difficulties from every angle during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, it said.

According to media reports, 14 labourers died on the spot and two others succumbed to injuries later. The workers, who were walking back home in Madhya Pradesh, were sleeping on the railway line when the accident occurred, it said.

About 20 workers were walking from Jalna to Bhusawal, which is about 150 km. They stopped after walking for about 45 km to take some rest and fell asleep on the tracks. At around 5:15 AM, a goods train ran over them, the statement said.

The loco pilot, as mentioned in the news report, had noticed some persons along the tracks. He honked and also tried to stop the train but failed to contain the speed before hitting the victims lying on the tracks. An inquiry in the matter has been ordered by the Ministry of Railways, it added.

