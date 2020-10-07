NHRC urges action to protect victims of covid-19

According to the Commission, there are reports of increased violence against children, both physical and sexual, child marriage, and child trafficking. Cases of child abuse and safety have also increased manifold during the lockdown is evidenced by the increase in calls to helplines. Concerns regarding the health and safety status of children in Child Care Institutions (CCIs) including the specific risk of being infected with Corona as well as barriers to children's access to justice as imposed by the lockdown were also reported.